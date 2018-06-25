Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 25, 2018

Official Sources:

Volcano

Guatemala (update)

On 23 June 2018, the Guatemala National Coordinator for Natural Disaster Risk Reduction (CONRED) reported the descent of new lahars through the El Jute, Las Lajas ravines, and the flooding sector of San Miguel los Lotes. These new lahars maintain dimensions of 30 and 40 meters wide and 3 meters high, and the lahars are dragging stones and tree branches. The complete report is available in Spanish at: Boletines Informativos CONRED.

Severe Weather

Peru (update)

On 22 June 2018, the Peru Presidency of the Council of Ministers issued Supreme Decree N° 062-2018-PCM declaring 122 districts located in high Andean areas of the departments of Apurimac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cusco, Huancavelica, Huanuco, Pasco, Puno, and Tacna in State of Emergency due to the the impact and damage caused by frost and snowfall. The reports are available in Spanish at: INDECI Noticias and INDECI-COEN Reporte de Temporada de Heladas y Friaje.