Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 22, 2018

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Peru (update)

On 21 June 2018, the Peru National Institute of Civil Defense’s National Emergency Operations Center (INDECI COEN) reported a total of 217,641 affected persons including 11 deaths, 8 caused by complications from pneumonia. In addition, a total of 23,857 animal deaths have been reported and a total of 1,739 hectares of crops were partially affected and 315 hectares considered as total loss as a result of the cold temperatures. The reports are available at:INDECI-COEN Reporte de Situación Nacional and INDECI-COEN Reporte de Temporada de Heladas y Friaje.