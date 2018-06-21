Natural Disasters Monitoring - June 20, 2018

(excerpt)

Peru (Update)

On 18 June 2018 the Peru National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (SENAMHI) issued a level three warning notice beginning on 20 June and ending on 24 June for the departments of Arequipa, Ica, Lima, Moquegua, and Tacna due to wind gusts up to 50 km/h. In addition, on 19 June, SENAMHI issued a level three warning notice beginning on 20 June and ending on 24 June for the departments of Anacash, Apurimac, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Cusco, Huanco, Ica, Junin, La Libertad, Lima, Moquegua, Pasco, Puno, and Tacna due to the drop of temperature in areas above 4000 meters, where the temperature is expected to drop to -15 ° C; while in regions located above 3200 and 3500 meters, it is expected to drop to 0 ° C and -10 ° C consecutively. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: SENAMHI Avisos Vigentes No 069 and No 070.