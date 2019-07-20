20 Jul 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - July 19, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 19 Jul 2019 View Original

excerpt

Volcanic activity
Peru

On 19 July 2019, the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP) reported that the Ubinas Volcano located in Sanchez Cerro Province, Ubinas District, Moquegua Region, Peru, generated two explosions today at 2:35am local time. Ash falls were registered toward the south and southeast of the district and in the Ubinas Valley. In addition, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported that 300 persons were affected and some families were evacuated to Coliseo in the city of Ubinas. Media indicated ash alerts for the following communities near the Ubinas Volcano: Escacha, Anascapa, Tonohaya, Sacohaya, San Miguel, Huarina, and Matalaque. The reports are available in Spanish at: IGP, COEN, and El Comercio Noticias. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

