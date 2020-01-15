Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 9, 2020

Severe Weather

Peru

On 9 January 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Mayro river affected the towns of Puerto Mayro, San Cristobal, and Rio Negro in Palcazu District, Oxapampa Province, Pasco Department, Peru. In Palcazu District, 81 families and a health center were affected and 12 homes were completely destroyed. Elsewhere, in San Gaban District, Carabaya Province, Puno Department, floods affected 77 families and homes and 2 deaths were registered. The reports are available in Spanish at: COEN-N°019 and COEN N° 018.

Volcanic Activity

Guatemala

On 8 January 2020, the National Coordinator for the Reduction of Disasters (CONRED), reported that the Pacaya Volcano has been generating explosions and a column of ash and gas rising between 200 and 300 meters towards the south of the volcanic cone. Ash falls were dispersed toward the west and southwest directions. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED.

Mexico

On 9 January 2020, the National Disaster Prevention Center (CENAPRED) in Mexico, reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located approximately 50 miles outside of Mexico City, registered 90 exhalations accompanied by water vapor. A volcano tectonic earthquake was registered yesterday at 10:04h and an explosion at 06:31h this morning local time. In addition, ash falls were dispersed toward the northeast. The report is available in Spanish at: CENAPRED.