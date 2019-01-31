31 Jan 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 30, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 30 Jan 2019

Severe Weather

Chile
On 30 January 2019, the Chile Ministry of the Interior and Public Safety (ONEMI) reported heavy rain in Arica y Parinacota Region where 20,000 people were left without electricity. In addition, an overflow of the Lluta and San Jose rivers affected several families and homes. The reports are available in Spanish at: ONEMI and Onemichile.

Peru
On 30 January 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported recent heavy rain and floods in Tacna Province, Tacna Department affected 120 households and caused the sewerage system in Alto de la Alianza and Leoncio Prado Districts to collapse. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: COEN and El Comercio Noticias.

