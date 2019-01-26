26 Jan 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 25, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 26 Jan 2019

Official Sources:

Earthquake
Peru
On 25 December 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported an earthquake of 6.0 magnitude and 50 kilometers deep occurred yesterday at 23:45 local time 68 kilometers southwest of Palpa Province, Ica Department. The quake was felt in Chala District, Caraveli Province, Arequipa Region; Callao (Lima); and Chincha city (Ica). Six people were injured as a result of the earthquake. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

Severe Weather
Brazil
On 24 January 2019, the Rio Grande do Sul, Civil Defense declared an emergency situation for Bagé and Lavras do Sul Municipalities, Rio Grande do Sul State due to heavy rain and storms. Media reported at least 25 municipalities and 10,000 people were afected due to storms. Four deaths were registered in Alegrete, Santana da Boa Vista, and Quaraí municipalities. The reports are available in Spanish and Portuguese at: Defensa Civil RS and Agencia Brasil Noticias.

Peru
On 25 January 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and floods in Pampacolca District, Castilla Province, Arequipa Department where 150 families and homes were affected. Elsewhere, floods occurred in Pomacocha District, de Andahuaylas Province, Apurimac Department and affected 46 families and homes. The complete reports are available in Spanish at: COEN and COEN_ N° 096.

