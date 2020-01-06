Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 2, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Peru

On 2 January 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Pachitea river in Yuyapichis District, Puerto Inca Province in Huanuco Department, Peru, where 200 families and households were affected. Elsewhere, in José Crespo y Castillo District, Leoncio Prado Providence, Huanuco, an overflow of the Aucayacu river affected 140 families and 140 households. The reports are available in Spanish at: COEN N° 012 and COEN N° 004.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Colombia

On 30 December 2019, media reported heavy rain in Unguía Municipality, Chocó Department, Colombia, where 1,200 families and 90% of the urban areas of the municipality were affected by floods. The report is available in Spanish at: RCN Noticias.