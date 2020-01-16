16 Jan 2020

Natural Disasters Monitoring - January 14, 2020

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 14 Jan 2020 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Peru

On 14 January 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Auri Creek in Castillo Grande District, Leoncio Prado Province, Huanuco Department, where 150 families and homes were affected. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 14 January 2020, media reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Quirpinchaca river affecting several sectors in Sucre City, Chuquisaca Department; 60 families were affected and six deaths were reported. In addition, elsewhere in La Paz Department the following towns were affected by floods: Coroico-Teoponte and Mayaya-Aguada (Guanay Municipality); Mapiri-Vagantes and San Pedro de Chuchulaya (Sorata Municipality); as well as several roads (Tipuani-Guanay, Tipuani-Lijuata-Cangallí). In Arque Municipality, Cochabamba Department, hail affected 60 families and agricultural land. The reports are available in Spanish at: La Razon Noticias, boliviatv Noticias, ejv Noticias.

