Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 7, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Peru

On 6 February 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rains and flooding affecting agricultural land and several towns in Luyando District, Leonicio Prado Province, Huanuco Department, Peru. To date, 313 people and 144 homes were affected and 56 people suffered injuries. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather

Bolivia

On 7 February 2020, media reported heavy rain and an overflow of a river in Cotagaita Municipality, Potosi Department, Bolivia, where at least 280 families suffered injuries and 150 homes flooded. In addition, at least 50 homes were completely destroyed due to floods. The report is available in Spanish at: Periodico Bolivia Noticias.