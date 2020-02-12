12 Feb 2020

Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 7, 2020

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 07 Feb 2020 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather
Peru
On 6 February 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rains and flooding affecting agricultural land and several towns in Luyando District, Leonicio Prado Province, Huanuco Department, Peru. To date, 313 people and 144 homes were affected and 56 people suffered injuries. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

Unofficial Sources:

Severe Weather
Bolivia
On 7 February 2020, media reported heavy rain and an overflow of a river in Cotagaita Municipality, Potosi Department, Bolivia, where at least 280 families suffered injuries and 150 homes flooded. In addition, at least 50 homes were completely destroyed due to floods. The report is available in Spanish at: Periodico Bolivia Noticias.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.