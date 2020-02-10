Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 5, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Peru

On 4 February 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy and an overflow of the Paque, Tambo, and Huito rivers affected several towns in Codo del Pozuzo District, Puerto Inca Province, Huanuco Department, Peru. To date, 932 people and 285 homes were affected and 26 people suffered injuries. In addition, floods affected educational institutions and a health facility in Puerto Inca Province. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.