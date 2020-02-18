Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 18, 2020

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Peru

On 14 February 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and an overflow of the Cocas Creek which affected the Vilcanchos District in Víctor Fajardo Province, Ayacucho Department, where 200 persons and 200 homes were affected. In addition, 67 people were directly injured and 34 houses were completely destroyed; an educational institution and a health facility were also affected. Elsewhere, in Leoncio Prado Province, Huanuco Department, heavy rain affected 162 persons and 51 houses. The reports are available in Spanish at: COEN- N°895 and COEN- N° 903.