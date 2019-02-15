15 Feb 2019

Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 14, 2019

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 15 Feb 2019

Official Sources

Severe Weather

Bolivia (Update)

On 14 February 2019, the National Service of Meteorology and Hydrology (Senamhi) issued a red alert for several provinces of Cochabamba, Beni, and La Paz Departments due to an overflow of the Beni and Mamore rivers. Media reported an increase of families affected due to floods at the national level totaling 5,200 families since the last report on 5 February (3,420 families). To date, 20 fatalities were registered and landslides affected the La Paz-Caranavi road. The reports are available in Spanish at: Senamhi and El Deber Noticias.

Peru

On 14 February 2019, the Peru Civil Defense (INDECI) reported heavy rain in Pallalla, Acoria District, Huancavelica Department where three fatalities were registered. Media reported a health center in Churcampa Province and another one in Paucará District, in Acobamba Province flooded as a result of heavy rain. Elsewhere, in Piura Region, more than 100,000 people are at a risk of floods due to an overflow of the Piura river. The reports are available in Spanish at: INDECI, Ccorreo Noticias and Ccorreo Noticias_Piura.

Volcano: Guatemala

On 13 February 2019, the Guatemala National Coordination for Disaster Reduction (CONRED) reported that the Santiaguito Volcano generated 10 moderate explosions within 24 hours, with ash columns at 4,200 meters above sea level dispersing towards the southeast. Ash falls were registered in nearby communities. The report is available in Spanish at: CONRED. In addition, a PAHO map of the affected areas is available at: Natural Hazards.

