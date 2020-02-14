14 Feb 2020

Natural Disasters Monitoring - February 11, 2020

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 11 Feb 2020 View Original

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 11 February 2020, the Civil Defense of Sao Paulo State in Brazil, reported recent heavy rain affecting the municipalities of Taboão da Serra and Carapicuíba where humanitarian assistance was provided for affected communities. In addition, media reported, 142 people lost their homes and 516 people were evacuated in Sao Paulo due to floods. The reports are available in Portuguese at Sao Paulo Governo do Estado and in Spanish at Ultimas Noticias.

Peru

On 10 February 2020, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rains and an overflow of the Huallaga river affecting several towns in Santo Domingo de Anda District, Leoncio Prado Province, Huanuco Department. To date, 425 people and 105 homes were affected as well as 600 rural roads. Elsewhere, in Puno Department, heavy rain and an overflow of the Nuñoa y Ramis river affected communication networks and agricultural land in several communities of the Asillo District, Azangaro Province. To date, in Puno Department, 150 families and homes were affected. The reports are available in Spanish at: COEN- N° 734 and COEN- N° 436.

