Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 3, 2019

Severe Weather

Peru (Alert)

On 3 December 2019, media reported that the districts of Chongos Alto, Chacapampa, Huasicancha, Chicche (Huancayo Province); Yanacancha, Chongos Bajo, San José de Jarpa (Chupaca Province); and San José de Quero, and Chambará (Concepción Province) in Junin Region, Peru, are at high-risk of landslides due to heavy rain. According to the report, 12,732 people, 4,351 homes, 17 health centers, and 92 educational institutions could potentially be affected due to the rainy season. The report is available in Spanish at: Ccorreo Noticias.