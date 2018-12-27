27 Dec 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 26, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 26 Dec 2018

Severe Weather

Ecuador
On 24 December 2018, the Ecuador Risk Management Secretariat reported strong waves occurred on Sunday, 23 December that affected Eloy Alfaro, Atacames, Muisne Cantons in Esmeraldas Province, Ecuador. In addition, strong waves (1.2 and 1.7 meters in height) affected a total of 169 people and 83 homes in the Provinces of El Oro, Esmeraldas, and Manabi. The report is available in Spanish at: Secretaria de Gestion de Riesgos.

Peru
On 26 December 2018, The National Institute of Civil Defense of Peru (INDECI), reported heavy rain and floods in Huayopata District, La Convencion Province, Cusco Department where 135 families and homes were affected. In addition, 15 homes were completely destroyed and two fatalities were reported as a result of floods. The report is available in Spanish at: INDECI.

Volcano

Mexico
On 26 December 2018, the Mexican National Center for Disaster Prevention (CENAPRED) reported that the Popocatépetl volcano, located about 50 miles outside of Mexico City registered 178 exhalations occurred yesterday at 16:29h and at 18:46h and today at 5:39h (Central Daylight Time - CDT). Ash columns were dispersed toward the north direction on the side of Puebla State and nearby towns. CENAPRED urges people not to get near the volcano, especially the crater, due to danger involving ballistic fragments or mudflow in case of heavy rain. The reports are available in Spanish at: CENAPRED and SkyAlert.

