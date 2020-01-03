Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 20, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Peru

On 19 December 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported heavy rain and an overflow of Santa Martha river in La Morada District, Marañón Province, Huanuco Department, Peru, where 200 people and 66 homes were affected. In addition, an overflow of the Pachitea river in Yuyapichis District, Puerto Inca Province, Huanuco, affected 60 families and homes. Elsewhere, in several communities of Uchiza District, Tocache Province, San Martin Department, floods affected 117 people and 31 homes. The reports are available in Spanish at: COEN, COEN_ N° 1480, and COEN_ N° 837.