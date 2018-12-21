Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 20, 2018

Heavy Rains/Landslides

Peru

On 20 December 2018, The National Institute of Civil Defense of Peru (INDECI), reported of a landslide caused by the heavy rains recorded in the Ancash mountain range, on 19 December 2018. The Peru News Agency (ANDINA) reported that the landslide has interrupted the Conococha - Llaclla highway, in the district of Ticllos province of Bolognesi; leaving the residents of four districts completely without communication. In addition, ANDINA reported of another two landslides, one in the Río Colorado sector, in the district of Pozuzo, province of Oxapampa in the Pasco region, that left three deceased minors. The latter landslide, affected houses and roads in the center of Condormocco, in the district of Echarate, province of Convención in the Cusco region. The reports are available in Spanish at: INDECI Reportes Complementarios No 1249, No 1248, Reporte Preliminar No 598, ANDINA Noticia 736572, 736579, and 736606.