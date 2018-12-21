21 Dec 2018

Natural Disasters Monitoring - December 20, 2018

Report
from Pan American Health Organization
Published on 20 Dec 2018 View Original

Heavy Rains/Landslides

Peru

On 20 December 2018, The National Institute of Civil Defense of Peru (INDECI), reported of a landslide caused by the heavy rains recorded in the Ancash mountain range, on 19 December 2018. The Peru News Agency (ANDINA) reported that the landslide has interrupted the Conococha - Llaclla highway, in the district of Ticllos province of Bolognesi; leaving the residents of four districts completely without communication. In addition, ANDINA reported of another two landslides, one in the Río Colorado sector, in the district of Pozuzo, province of Oxapampa in the Pasco region, that left three deceased minors. The latter landslide, affected houses and roads in the center of Condormocco, in the district of Echarate, province of Convención in the Cusco region. The reports are available in Spanish at: INDECI Reportes Complementarios No 1249, No 1248, Reporte Preliminar No 598, ANDINA Noticia 736572, 736579, and 736606.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.