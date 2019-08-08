Natural Disasters Monitoring - August 6, 2019

Official Sources:

Severe Weather

Peru

On 5 August 2019, the Peru National Emergency Operations Center (COEN) reported low temperatures (below 0°C) this winter season in several provinces of the following departments: Pasco, Huánuco, Apurimac, and Ayacucho. To date, 778 people, 41,347 animals, and 667 hectares of agricultural of land were affected. Two deaths were reported. The report is available in Spanish at: COEN.

Volcano

Peru

On 5 August 2019, the Peru Geological, Mining and Metallurgical Institute (Ingemmet) reported that the Sabancaya Volcano, located 70 kilometers northwest of Arequipa Department, generated explosions and ash columns of 2.6km above the crater at 11:56AM dispersing toward the southwest (neighboring areas of Lluta District). The complete report is available in Spanish at: Ingemmet.