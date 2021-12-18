Natural Disasters Monitoring - 17 December, 2021

Official

Earthquake

Peru (Update)

On 16 December, the Peru National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI as per its acronym in Spanish), reported that a State of Emergency has been declared in some districts as a result of damage caused by the 7.5 Magnitude earthquake that affected the northeastern region of Peru on 28 November. There are currently 94 districts in the departments of Amazonas, Cajamarca, Loreto, and San Martín that are under a State of Emergency. According to the Assessment Capacities Project (ACAPS) report, 8,864 people were affected of which 5,100 people are in need of humanitarian assistance, 13,200 people have destroyed or uninhabitable homes, and 27 km of road were destroyed or affected by the earthquake. As of 14 December, the earthquake has caused 1 death and injured 17 people. In total, 5,100 houses, 518 schools, and 71 hospitals were affected. Assessments indicated that at least 300 families have not yet received humanitarian assistance because of damaged roads or because of flooding caused by the Utcubamba River. The reports are available at: INDECI and ACAPS