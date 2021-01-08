Monitoring rainfall for early warning: Peru's ingenious solutions

Peru is one of the most hazard-prone countries in the world. It is affected by hydrological hazards including riverine and coastal flooding, as well as landslides and huaycos – a Quechua word locally used for mudslides and flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. Early warning systems require information about environmental conditions; however there are several key challenges which make this monitoring difficult. This document explores the ingenious solutions being applied in Peru to address these challenges and build resilience to these hazards.