MMC Latin America and the Caribbean 4Mi Snapshot – July 2020 : Impact of COVID-19 on Venezuelan refugees and migrants in Peru

This snapshot seeks to provide an overview of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Venezuelan migrants and refugees in Peru. It aims to contribute towards building a solid evidence base to inform targeted responses on the ground, as well as advocacy efforts related to the situation of refugees and migrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommendations

• Increase humanitarian assistance in order to limit the impact of the COVID-19 crisis for migrants and refugees.

• Prioritize cash-based assistance to ensure that refugees and migrants can cover their most pressing needs.

• Disseminate information to increase Venezuelan refugees’ and migrants’ awareness of existing assistance programs and how to access them.

• Ensure that refugees and migrants are adequately included in government relief programmes.