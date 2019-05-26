May 26, 2019, magnitude 8 Earthquake in Peru

On May 26, 2019 an earthquake of magnitude 8 and a depth 141 km, 70 km south east of Lagunas - Alto Amazonas - Loreto, in Lagunas.

The Peruvian authorities maintain monitoring and extend the damage assessment; some injured and families have been affected by the fall of their homes, as well as road damages. 3 health facilities have reported minor damages in Peru, however evaluation by national experts continues. The situation is taken care of by the national authorities and international assistance has not been requested.

Our PAHO office in the country is in contact with health authorities and partners to monitor the development of the situation. For more information you will find the official reports generated by the risk management and health authorities.