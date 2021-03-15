Latin America & The Caribbean Weekly Situation Update (8-14 March 2021), as of 15 March 2021

KEY FIGURES

759.5K NEW COVID-19 CASES IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN FROM 8-14 MARCH 2021

27.7M COVID-19 VACCINE DOSES ADMINISTERED IN LATIN AMERICA & THE CARIBBEAN

HONDURAS

Honduras received their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility on 13 March to support ongoing immunization efforts. The Ministry of Health reports that the 48,000-dose shipment is the first of the 139,200 doses pledged to Honduras for March through the COVAX facility, with PAHO/WHO representatives in Honduras adding that PAHO’s Revolving Fund is already processing procurement for the remaining 91,200 doses. COVAX will provide Honduras with 424,000 doses overall, with the remainder expected by May 2021.

The COVAX shipments, together with a recently secured purchase of 4.2 million Sputnik V doses, will support national efforts to cover some 1.9 million Hondurans, or roughly 20 per cent of the population.

ECUADOR

Ecuador continues to receive more COVID-19 vaccine shipments, with another 73,700 doses arriving in country on 10 March. The shipment, a batch of Pfizer vaccines, is the fifth secured through Government purchases and the sixth overall shipment following a 20,000-dose donation from Chile.

Ecuador is scheduled to apply second doses to more than 13,900 healthcare workers who received their first dose in mid-February, which will finish the initial priority immunization roll-out as authorities transition to administering the remainder of the 166,830 doses in country, an amount to be bolstered by 20 million doses contracted between Pfizer, AstraZeneca/Oxford, Sinovac and the COVAX Facility, for 2 million people to cover remaining healthcare workers and elderly adults, public security and military personnel and educators, among other groups.

CARIBBEAN

Some Caribbean countries have begun to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shipments through bilateral donations and the COVAX Facility. Jamaica received their first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, a 50,000-dose donation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from India, who will supply another 14,400 doses in coming days. The African Medical Supply Platform will also supply Jamaica with 1.8 million doses by April. The Bahamas received their first shipment on 14 March through 20,000 Oxford/ AstraZeneca doses from the 500,000 doses India provided CARICOM countries.