Joint Needs Analysis for the Refugees and Migrant Response Plan 2021 - Report of the GTRM Peru

INTRODUCTION

The continued deterioration of the socioeconomic, political and human rights situation in Venezuela has generated a large-scale movement of refugees and migrants across borders. Despite the closure of borders in the region as a result of the containment measures implemented by the countries due to COVID-19, it is estimated that by the end of 2020, some 1.05 million refugees and migrants from Venezuela will be in Peru.

In this context, Peru remains the second largest host country of refugees and migrants from Venezuela in the world and the first in asylum seeking requests. The unprecedented movement of people from Venezuela has put demographic pressure on recipient States such as Peru, and host communities.

Moreover, the sanitary emergency caused by COVID-19 has boosted irregular flows of refugees and migrants due to the closure of borders.

In addition to the socio-economic and health challenges in Peru, there is a duty to protect a very vulnerable population of refugees and migrants in host communities that also face needs. Unemployment, food insecurity, forced evictions and limited access to basic water, sanitation and hygiene services, in addition to social tensions resulting from discrimination, xenophobia, stigma against the Venezuelan population and an increase in gender-based violence (GBV) are some of the challenges faced by Venezuela's refugee and migrant population in the country.

In this context, the National Inter-Agency Coordination Platform in Peru (GTRM, by its acronym in Spanish), with its nearly 80 partners, aims to support and complement the efforts of the Government of Peru to address the needs of vulnerable refugees and migrants.

It is for this reason that the Regional Refugees and Migrants Response Plan (RMRP) was developed, establishing a chapter for Peru that includes a sectoral response strategy, as well as funding needs to support these people and their host communities.

The RMRP is built on evidence, based on an analysis of the priority needs for the refugee and migrant population of Venezuela. In 2020, this analysis was carried out jointly with all GTRM partners to identify the needs of the Venezuelan population and the host community in the context of the humanitarian and development response in Peru.

This Joint Needs Analysis details the results of the analysis process. The information contained in this document is meant to guide the priorities of the RMRP but may also be used by all partners of the GTRM, other humanitarian and development actors and donors in Peru working for the assistance response to the people of Venezuela. The objective is to provide the necessary basis for a response that strategically addresses actual needs.

Margarida Loureiro and Camila Cely COORDINATORS OF THE GTRM December 2020