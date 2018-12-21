IOM, UNICEF, Release Results of New Flow Monitoring Exercise of Venezuelans in Perú

Lima – The International Organization for Migration (IOM) released the results of the fourth round of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) about refugees and migrants from Venezuela in Perú this week (18/12).

The DTM, which was implemented between September and October this year, has information about the profile of the Venezuelans, their level of education and work experience, migratory routes and documentation, as well as a protection analysis.

The survey was implemented in the main official border points of arrival and departure: Tumbes, border with Ecuador, and Santa Rosa, in the border with Chile, where 2,148 people were surveyed.

Thanks to the technical collaboration of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), this survey included a section to learn about the characteristics of children and adolescents under 18 who are in transit. In addition, the interviewees were asked about the minors they left in Venezuela.

Among its main results, the survey shows that there is a slightly higher representation of males (53%) over females (47%) in the group of Venezuelans. The majority are young adults of active working age who have completed higher education levels in the areas of administration, science and engineering, and education.

The time spent on the routes of Peruvian cities before leaving Tacna ranges between 3 and 12 months. During their stay, most of the people surveyed perform some work activity, with an average salary of 309 US dollars, which varies by sex. Women earn 17 per cent less than men do.

Regarding the Venezuelans who stayed in a city for more than 30 days on the route, 46 per cent in Tumbes stated they had been discriminated, while in Tacna it was 39 per cent. The main reason for discrimination was their nationality.

According to the analysis carried out, the Venezuelans who arrive in Perú through Tumbes region are in an increasingly vulnerable situation. That is why they need assistance to cover their basic needs regarding food, hygiene, temporary accommodation and transportation to the cities of destination.

Additionally, according to the survey, Venezuelans need information about migration procedures, asylum application processes, access to health, education and work.

Almost a quarter of the groups of the Venezuelans surveyed travelled with a girl, boy or adolescent. The 38 per cent travelled with two or more minors, half of which were under 5 years old.

The possibility of presenting different documents to enter Perú has been a protection measure for minors, guaranteeing the preservation of union of the family, according to the people surveyed.

Perú is considered both a transit and a permanent country. The main cities of destination are Lima, La Libertad, Arequipa, Ancash and Tumbes.

The DTM activity was funded by the US State Department Bureau for Population, Refugees and Migration (PRM) and the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

Download the full (Spanish) DTM report: here.

_For more information please contact Inés Calderón, IOM Perú, Tel: +51 997 580 915, Email: _icalderon@iom.int