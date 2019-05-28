Hospital Peru attends to population affected by earthquake

State-run Social Health Insurance Institution (EsSalud) —through Hospital Peru— provided medical assistance to the citizens of Yurimaguas, one of the rainforest cities that were affected by the 8.0 M earthquake last Sunday morning.

EsSalud set up the mobile hospital in strategic zones of Alto Amazonas province.

In this sense, doctor's offices specialized in general medicine, internal medicine, psychology, nursing, and other services were opened in order to safeguard the health of the population.

For this reason, over a ton of equipment —including tents, stretchers, furniture, generators, water, and medicine— was transferred to the area, thanks to the support of the Peruvian Air Force (FAP).

Within this framework, the multi-disciplinary care team remains vigilant in case of possible eventualities.

Hospital Peru is a mobile medical center that offers health care in emergency situations caused by natural disasters —such as earthquakes, floods, among others— in order to expand or complement the services provided by EsSalud health centers at the national level.

As is known, the major quake measuring 8.0 on the Richter Scale hit Loreto region on Sunday at 2:41 AM, Peru's Geophysical Institute (IGP) reported.

According to the National Emergency Operations Center (COEN), one person died and 15 other people were wounded.

The movement was felt in Lima, Piura, Lambayeque, La Libertad, Cajamarca, Loreto, Junin, San Martin, as well as in neighboring countries Ecuador, Colombia, and Brazil.

Published: 5/27/2019