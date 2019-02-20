Heavy rains leave 12 dead, 43 injured, 3,708 affected in Arequipa

Arequipa (Arequipa region), Feb. 13.

Heavy rains in Arequipa region have left 12 dead, 43 injured, and 3,708 affected people, according to preliminary reports.

For this reason, Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Gustavo Mostajo urged local authorities to report on the damage in their jurisdictions.

By doing so, he said, both humanitarian aid and the necessary resources for restoration will be brought in.

The request was made after meeting with Arequipa Governor Elmer Caceres and Regional Emergency Operations Centers (COER) representatives.

The exact number of homeless and affected people was not confirmed at that time. The same occurred with the extent of damage caused by rains and landslides.

Preliminary data

A COER Arequipa meeting reported that 52 houses collapsed in Aplao district alone, whereas two were destroyed in Quequeña.

This figure is yet to be confirmed since approximately 140 families have lost their homes.

In addition, the Regional Office of Civil Defense reported that around 3,708 citizens were affected by rains.

Snowfalls and hailstorms

On the other hand, Governor Caceres indicated snowfalls and hailstorms are affecting alpaca population.

Furthermore, Minister Mostajo announced he would visit Aplao to verify the progress in restoration works and the distribution of humanitarian aid.

Published: 2/13/2019