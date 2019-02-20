20 Feb 2019

Heavy rains leave 12 dead, 43 injured, 3,708 affected in Arequipa

Report
from Government of Peru
Published on 13 Feb 2019 View Original

Arequipa (Arequipa region), Feb. 13.

Heavy rains in Arequipa region have left 12 dead, 43 injured, and 3,708 affected people, according to preliminary reports.

For this reason, Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Gustavo Mostajo urged local authorities to report on the damage in their jurisdictions.

By doing so, he said, both humanitarian aid and the necessary resources for restoration will be brought in.

The request was made after meeting with Arequipa Governor Elmer Caceres and Regional Emergency Operations Centers (COER) representatives.

The exact number of homeless and affected people was not confirmed at that time. The same occurred with the extent of damage caused by rains and landslides.

Preliminary data

A COER Arequipa meeting reported that 52 houses collapsed in Aplao district alone, whereas two were destroyed in Quequeña.

This figure is yet to be confirmed since approximately 140 families have lost their homes.

In addition, the Regional Office of Civil Defense reported that around 3,708 citizens were affected by rains.

Snowfalls and hailstorms

On the other hand, Governor Caceres indicated snowfalls and hailstorms are affecting alpaca population.

Furthermore, Minister Mostajo announced he would visit Aplao to verify the progress in restoration works and the distribution of humanitarian aid.

(END) RMC/JOT/DTK/RMB

Published: 2/13/2019

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.