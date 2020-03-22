Health Needs in Lima and Trujillo, Peru - March 2020

Since 2015, 800,000 thousands of Venezuelans have fled to Peru in search of food security, safety, and medicines. Many of these migrants lack the financial resources to secure all of their needs. The goal of this evaluation was to assess the level of need for Venezuelan migrants living in Lima or Trujillo Peru. This survey was conducted in February 2020 and aimed to capture the diverse set of needs of vulnerable and marginalized groups: adolescents, women who are pregnant or lactating, people living with a disability, people living with HIV/AIDS, and people living with a disability. Health interventions in Peru must focus on integration, improving health promotion and disease prevention outcomes, guarantee access to quality health care and services and coordination in order to be successful. The report finds that the barriers Venezuelans face within the Peruvian health system must be addressed:

• Current government interventions do not cover basic health care of migrant / refugee adolescents and additionally the sexual reproductive health coverage offered is only partially accessed.

• A national policy to provide Breast Milk Substitute (BMS) free of charge through the National Health Insurance for HIV mothers exists. However, in the case of Venezuelan mothers, their NHI only covers them for the first 41 postpartum; after 41 days, lactating mothers stop having access to free public health services, consequently being denied access to BMS.

• Public mental health and psychosocial services are not free and require a substantial waiting time for appointments. All vulnerable groups are likely to require mental health and/or psychosocial services at varying degrees. In 2018, the Peru Government introduced a policy and national plan on community-based mental health care. The Venezuelan population would benefit in their inclusion.

• Peruvian social protection insurance schemes only apply for specific vulnerable groups who are eligible based on a socioeconomic survey often placing Venezuelan migrants at a disadvantage. This means that refugees / migrants have disproportionate expenditure due to lack of purchasing power, for health needs covers a huge range of issues, e.g. costs of drugs, accommodation, transport, food.