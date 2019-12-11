11 Dec 2019

GTRM Peru Situation Report – September - October 2019

Published on 31 Oct 2019
At the northern border in Tumbes, the number of regular entries remains low while irregular arrivals increased through informal entry points in Aguas Verdes, Matapalo, Papayal and Zarumilla.

There are currently more than 864,000 Venezuelan nationals in the country, with over 75 per cent living in Lima. Nevertheless, increasing numbers are being reported in other regions of the country.

As of the end of October, 416,839 Venezuelan nationals have received a Temporary Stay Permit (PTP in Spanish), 69,356 cases are pending, and 98,461 persons have received the special residence permit for the particularly vulnerable (calidad migratoria especial).

KEY FIGURES

Above 864,000 Venezuelans living in Peru

Above 377,000 Asylum claims

Above 480,000 Applications (granted and in process) to the PTP (Permiso Temporal de Permanencia)

Some 1,520,000 Venezuelans arrived in or transited through Peru since 2016

