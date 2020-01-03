GTRM Peru Situation Report – November 2019

Local coordination mechanisms in the key cities of Tumbes, Tacna and Arequipa are working to formalize their response structures with the support of the national coordination platform (GTRM). These mechanisms are led directly by regional government institutions.

On 18 November, partners launched the Refugee and Migrant Response Plan 2020 Peru Chapter. Some 100 persons, including national authorities, municipalities, UN agencies, national and international NGOs, aid and cooperation agencies, embassies and donors attended the event.

The capacity of 12 organizations (UN agencies, national and international NGOs and local faith organizations) has been further strengthened by the GTRM Information Management team on the use of the software “R” for data transformation, analysis and visualization. This is an integral part of the information management strategy in Peru.

KEY FIGURES