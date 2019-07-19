19 Jul 2019

GTRM Peru Situation Report – June 2019

Published on 30 Jun 2019
Humanitarian actors responded to more than 40,000 arrivals at the northern border in Tumbes, ahead of the introduction of a humanitarian visa on 15 June for Venezuelans wishing to enter Peru.

A week after the introduction of the humanitarian visa for Peru, on 22 June, the response was also increased in Tacna, where a large number of persons started gathering in front of the Chilean consulate to obtain the newly introduced tourist visa.

There are currently more than 850,000 Venezuelan citizens in the country, a majority of which are living in Lima.
Nevertheless, increasing numbers are being reported in other regions of the country.

KEY FIGURES

Above 850,000 Venezuelans living in Peru

Above 285,000 Asylum claims

Above 490,000 Applications (granted and in process) to the PTP (Permiso Temporal de Permanencia)

Almost 1,420,000 Venezuelans arrived in or transited through Peru since 2017

