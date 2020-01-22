GTRM Peru Situation Report – December 2019

At the northern border in Tumbes, partners continued reporting an increase in irregular flows through informal entry points. These arrivals pose a challenge to calculate the real number of people entering the country.

Xenophobia and discrimination against refugees and migrants from Venezuela increased over the month as a result of a growing concern over an outbreak of criminality, attributed to the Venezuelan population by the media and public figures. #TuCasusaEsMiCausa campaign brought hundreds of Venezuelan and Peruvian volunteers together to give-back to host communities. Together they cleaned beach areas and riversides in Tumbes and in Lima, reforested Arequipa and renovated schools in Cuzco.

Key Figures