22 Jan 2020

GTRM Peru Situation Report – December 2019

from R4V
Published on 31 Dec 2019
At the northern border in Tumbes, partners continued reporting an increase in irregular flows through informal entry points. These arrivals pose a challenge to calculate the real number of people entering the country.

Xenophobia and discrimination against refugees and migrants from Venezuela increased over the month as a result of a growing concern over an outbreak of criminality, attributed to the Venezuelan population by the media and public figures. #TuCasusaEsMiCausa campaign brought hundreds of Venezuelan and Peruvian volunteers together to give-back to host communities. Together they cleaned beach areas and riversides in Tumbes and in Lima, reforested Arequipa and renovated schools in Cuzco.

Key Figures

  • Above 862,000 Venezuelans living in Peru
  • Above 377,000 Asylum claims
  • Above 485,000 Applications (granted and in process) to the PTP (Permiso Temporal de Permanencia)
  • Some 1,534,000 Venezuelans arrived in or transited through Peru since 2016

