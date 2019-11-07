07 Nov 2019

GTRM Peru Situation Report – August 2019

from R4V
Published on 31 Aug 2019
Arrivals of refugees and migrants from Venezuela decreased following the introduction of the new humanitarian visa in Ecuador. There are concerns regarding a possible rise in irregular entries.

In Tacna, refugees and migrants continue waiting in front of the Chilean Consulate in order to apply and process their Democratic Responsibility visa. The situation remains precarious, with limited support and infrastructures available.

The National Coordination Platform (GTRM in Spanish) is preparing for the Response Plan 2020. Following a secondary data review, five workshops were held to analyse the current needs in the response, core problems and their causes.

Key Figures

  • Over 866,000 Venezuelans living in Peru
  • Over 285,000 Asylum claims
  • Over 490,000 Applications (granted and in process) to the PTP (Permiso Temporal de Permanencia)
  • Some 1,440,000 Venezuelans arrived in or transited through Peru since 2017

