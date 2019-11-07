GTRM Peru Situation Report – August 2019

Arrivals of refugees and migrants from Venezuela decreased following the introduction of the new humanitarian visa in Ecuador. There are concerns regarding a possible rise in irregular entries.

In Tacna, refugees and migrants continue waiting in front of the Chilean Consulate in order to apply and process their Democratic Responsibility visa. The situation remains precarious, with limited support and infrastructures available.

The National Coordination Platform (GTRM in Spanish) is preparing for the Response Plan 2020. Following a secondary data review, five workshops were held to analyse the current needs in the response, core problems and their causes.

Key Figures