GTRM Peru - Mid-Year Report 2019

Background

Peru is the second country of arrival of Venezuelans worldwide, after Colombia, and the main host country for Venezuelans seeking asylum with over 285,000 claims. From the more than 850,000 Venezuelan citizens in the country, the majority lives in Lima. Nevertheless, increasing numbers are being reported across Peru.

While previously averaging 50,000 persons per month (January to March), arrival flows of refugees and migrants from Venezuela, dropped steeply after the introduction of a new humanitarian visa on 15 June 2019. Immediately before this date, arrivals in Tumbes reached a peak of more than 8,000 in one day. In the last week of June, entries lowered to less than 400 per day.

It has been noted that while in the first half of 2018 less than 30 per cent of arrivals were in transit, this number increased to over 60 per cent during the same period in 2019.

On 22 June, the Chilean government introduced a new tourist visa for Venezuelan citizens. This visa, one of two options to enter the country with the already existing “Democratic Responsibility Visa”, can be requested in any Chilean Consulate.