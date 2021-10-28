GIEWS Country Brief: Peru 28-October-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

• Paddy output in 2021 forecast above-average level due to excellent yields

• Cereal import requirements anticipated at high levels in 2021

• Prices of wheat flour soared in July to September period

Paddy output in 2021 forecast above-average level due to excellent yields

Harvesting of the paddy crop takes place throughout the year and one-fifth of the annual output is harvested during the last quarter of the year. Despite below-average plantings, instigated by ample market supplies from bumper 2020 harvests, the 2021 paddy production is forecast at above-average levels, reflecting good yields, boosted by well-distributed average rains.

Regarding yellow maize, planting of the 2021 minor season crop is nearing completion and, according to satellite imageries, vegetation conditions are generally favourable (NDVI anomaly map). Average rainfall amounts are forecast for the November 2021 to January 2022 period, with positive effects on crop yields. The 2021 main season output, gathered between May and September, is officially estimated at a slightly above-average level. This is mainly due to large plantings as increasing prices encouraged farmers to expand sowings.

Cereal import requirements anticipated at high levels in 2021

Cereal import requirements in the 2021 marketing year (January/December) are forecast at an above-average level of 6.4 million tonnes. Maize imports, which account for 60 percent of the total annual cereal imports, are anticipated to decline year on year, reflecting the annual increase in the 2021 production. With the highest per capita consumption of chicken meat in Latin America, the demand for yellow maize by the domestic poultry sector has been increasing during the past ten years.

Requirements of wheat imports are forecast at above-average levels, mainly due to the increasing demand for human consumption due to population growth.

Prices of wheat flour soared in July to September period

Wholesale prices of wheat flour increased sharply during the third quarter of 2021, reaching record high levels. The upsurge is mainly due to sustained increases of wheat prices in Canada, the key supplier to the country, exacerbated by elevated transportation costs, including ocean freight and fuel prices.

Prices of yellow maize have been overall on the rise since early 2021, following trends in the international market as the country is a net importer of maize. Prices of rice have been stable between June and September and they were similar to year-earlier levels, reflecting adequate market availabilities.