23 Jan 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Peru 10-December-2018

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 10 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (121.95 KB)

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Cereal production for 2018 anticipated at above-average level

  • Cereal import requirements in 2018 anticipated at record level driven by high demand for feed

  • In November, prices of rice were well-below levels of year earlier

Cereal production for 2018 anticipated at above-average level

Harvesting of cereal crops occurs on a continuous basis following different calendars across the country. Official estimates point to a year-on-year increase in production of rice and maize crops during the period January-September 2018 of about 20 and 6 percent, respectively. The increase in rice output is mainly due to the enlarged area sown in the first half of 2018 and favourable weather conditions in the main rice-producing regions. Currently, rice crops are developing under favourable weather conditions in northern regions, while maize crops, mostly irrigated, are in vegetative stage in southwestern regions.

FAO estimates the aggregate 2018 cereal production at 5.4 million tonnes, 7 percent higher than the five-year average, with rice paddy production anticipated at an about well above-average level of 3.4 million tonnes. Maize production is estimated at 1.5 million tonnes, slightly higher than a year earlier, but similar to the previous five-year average.

Cereal import requirements in 2018 anticipated at record level driven by high demand for feed

Cereal import requirements in the 2018 marketing year (January/December) are anticipated at a record level of about 6.45 million tonnes, mainly reflecting the high demand of maize for feed by the poultry sector.

In November, prices of rice were well below levels of year earlier

In November, prices of wheat flour were relatively stable if compared to their levels of a year earlier, mainly reflecting adequate import flows. Prices of yellow maize slightly increased and were 5 percent higher than their levels a year earlier, sustained by strong demand from the poultry industry. Prices of rice remained mostly stable in November and were lower than a year earlier, as higher deliveries into the markets from the main producing regions more than compensated for a year-on-year decline in imports.

Disclaimer: The designations employed and the presentation of material in this information product do not imply the expression of any opinion whatsoever on the part of FAO concerning the legal status of any country, territory, city or area or of its authorities, or concerning the delimitation of its frontiers or boundaries.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.