GIEWS Country Brief: Peru 03-September-2019

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Cereal production anticipated at average level in 2019

Cereal import requirements in 2019 anticipated to set another record

Prices of cereals generally stable in first half of 2019

Harvesting of the cereal crops occurs on a continuous basis following different calendars across the country. According to official estimates, rice production in the first half of 2019 is anticipated at average level. Despite above-average plantings, excessive rainfalls affected crops during the maturation stage in the major producing regions of San Martin, La Libertad, Lambayeque and Piura. Although the estimates of the area sown of the second semester point to a below-average level due to declining prices, improving yields are expected as normal precipitation is forecast for the August-October period in the northern areas, including the major producing San Martin Region.

The overall 2019 rice production is anticipated at 3.1 million tonnes, similar to the five-year average.

Yellow maize production in 2019 is expected at 1.5 million tonnes, similar to the average. Based on official estimates up to June 2019, the reduced production in regions of Ancash, Ica and La Libertad was offset by the increased output in Cajamarca and Lima regions.

FAO anticipates the aggregate 2019 cereal production at 5.2 million tonnes, similar to the five-year average.

Maize imports in the 2019 marketing year (January/December) are anticipated at a record high of 3.8 million tonnes, more than 25 percent higher than the five-year average. The high level of imports mainly reflects the high demand of maize for feed by the poultry sector, which increased in the first half of 2019 by 6 percent year on year. As a result, cereal import requirements in the 2019 marketing year (January/December) are anticipated at a record level of 6.36 million tonnes, with 60 percent corresponding to maize imports.