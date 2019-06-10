Flow monitoring of the Venezuelan population in Peru, DTM Round 5, April 2019

INTRODUCTION

According to the Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants of Venezuela (R4V), as of April 2019, there are 3.7 million Venezuelans abroad, most of whom have been staying in Latin American and Caribbean countries. Within this context of displacement and the increasing migratory flow of Venezuelans to South American countries, Peru has positioned itself as a transit and destination country for thousands of people.

Until March of this year, according to official figures from the National Superintendence of Migration, 728,000 Venezuelans reside in Peru, becoming the second country after Colombia to host the largest number of Venezuelans globally. Also, more than 490,000 Venezuelans have obtained or are currently applying for the Temporary Permit of Permanence (PTP), in order to regularize their migratory status in the country.