29 May 2018

Flow monitoring of Venezuelan migration - Round 2, December 2017 — January 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.64 MB)

INTRODUCTION

The growing flow of Venezuelan migrants to other South American countries as well as to other regions is of special interest to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in its objective to promote safe, orderly and regular migration practices based on respect for the right of the migrant.

This increase in migration poses pressing challenges for countries such as Peru. Being one of the main destinations for Venezuelan migrants, there is a need for data to support the Peruvian government and stakeholders working on the migration issue and the development of concrete actions for the benefit of this population. For this reason, IOM Peru has been conducting a series of investigations with the purpose of providing accurate and timely information on the migration procedure.

According to official sources, the difference between entries and exits by Venezuelan migrants in 2016 was 10,247 individuals; in 2017, this number increased considerably with a total difference of 106,771.
As of January 2018, 51,955 Venezuelan have entered the country. Of this population, 45,090 entered through the CEBAF Tumbes border control point at the border with Ecuador. In the same month, 18,040 left Peru, of which 11,551 left through the Santa Rosa de Tacna BCP at the Chilean border. These two border control points report the highest numbers of migrants entering and exiting Peru.

Faced with this process, the response of the Peruvian government has been the promotion of measures to regularize the quality of the procedures concerning Venezuelan migration, with the main objective being the access to basic services that guarantee their protection within the country.

Continuous and exhaustive monitoring is required to obtain a better understanding of the general profile of this population, their migratory route, their economic and labor situation, their living conditions and the main risks to protection that they face. All of this will allow the government, society and international cooperation to continue working on concrete actions to improve the quality of life of this population.

