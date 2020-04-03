Flash Update Peru: Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 5, 31 March - 2 April 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION

• On 31 March, the Mayor of Lima inaugurated a temporary shelter in Plaza de Acho (a bullring) for homeless persons including refugee and migrants. This shelter, hosting some 120 persons, provides food, water,

WASH services, a child-friendly space, designated isolation areas and medical assistance.

• On 1 April, President Vizcarra announced the creation of a COVID-19 Operational Taskforce comprised by health, military and police authorities. This taskforce will manage all available resources and take operational decisions towards a more efficient response to the pandemic.

• On 1 April the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Justice confirmed that similarly to their support to nationals in a vulnerable situation, Venezuelan would receive monetary assistance by the international community, more specifically by GTRM partners.

• On 1 April the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations (MIMP) stated that violence against women has risen. More than 500 women reported sexual assaults of which more than 40 were rapes of women and girls.

• On 1 April, the government decreed that the use of internet would be free of charge for children using the aprendo en casa programme. School lessons resume virtually on April 6.

• On 1 April military units were deployed to regions with a high rate of quarantine and curfew infringement.

Similarly, military were deployed to reinforce the borders and prevent irregular entries.

• On 2 April the President announced new mobility restrictions effective as of 3 April. Men are now allowed to circulate on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and women on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, to access supermarkets, pharmacies, and banking institutions. On Sunday the President required an all-day mandatory curfew. GTRM members are highly concerned about how these measures will impact some LGTBIQ communities.

• Parliament is reviewing legislation to forcibly repatriate foreigners affected by the COVID-19 emergency.

This includes foreigners holding the humanitarian visa, temporary stay permit (PTP), and other documents.