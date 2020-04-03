Flash Update Peru: Preparedness and mitigation measures for COVID-19: Update No 4, 27-30 March 2020

SITUATION/CONTEXT INFORMATION

• On 27 March, the Parliament delegated legislative faculties to the President for a 45-day period. These faculties allow the President to legislate on public health, fiscal and tax policy, promotion of public investment, and security among others.

• On 27 March, the urgency decree 033-2020 was published to reduce the negative impact of the COVID-19 prevention ordinances in the national economy. This includes the distribution by municipalities of basic baskets of goods for vulnerable families.

• On 28 March, President Vizcarra announced that the persons who infringe the quarantine and mandatory curfew would face criminal proceedings with penalties up to three years imprisonment.

• On 30 March, the President increased the curfew time from 6 pm to 5 am in most of the country. Regions with the highest rate of disobedience (Tumbes, Piura, La Libertad and Loreto) should curfew from 4pm.

• The Ministry of Health (MINSA) continues testing suspicious cases of COVID-19 among refugees and migrants living in shelters. So far, all tests came out negative.