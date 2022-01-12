Faithful Hearts: Safe Water’s Impact on Ñaupe, Peru

For many years, residents of Ñaupe, Peru, were forced to rely on water trucked into their small rural community. This water looked clean—but clear water is not necessarily safe water. Unfortunately, the water trucked into Ñaupe was contaminated with microscopic organisms, leaving it unsafe and making many people sick.

Sisters Elia and Baseliza have lived in Ñaupe for more than half a century. Growing up in the shadow of the Andes mountain range, they were thankful that the Lord provided water in the form of a fresh spring. However, it would take the sisters hours to collect water every day.

Now in their 70s, Elia and Baseliza can no longer trek into the mountains to collect water from the spring. Still, they trusted that the Lord would provide for their community.

“We pray together in the morning and the night,” Elia says.

