Evaluacion de Necesidades en Desaguadero, Peru 2 Junio 2022

Resumen Ejecutivo

Entre el 21 y el 25 de junio de 2022, DRC en colaboración con Encuentros Servicio Jesuita Migrantes Perú, realizó una evaluación de necesidades y protección en el marco de la preparación de reducción del riesgo de desastre con migrantes y refugiados venezolanos que se encuentran en tránsito en Desaguadero, que se sitúa en las fronteras entre Bolivia y Perú.

Durante la visita de campo en Desaguadero, la pequeña ciudad que comparten Bolivia y Perú, se observó la gran falta de control físico en los pasos fronterizos por parte de las fuerzas del orden. Los dos países también comparten una frontera natural que son las brechas del gran lago Titicaca, también usado para cruzar entre Perú y Bolivia de manera informal. Desaguadero y Puno – la capital del departamento - son consideradas ciudades de tránsito donde las personas migrantes y refugiadas pasan en promedio 48 horas, antes de continuar su viaje hacia otras ciudades peruanas como Tacna, Lima o Tumbes, ciudad fronteriza entre Perú y Ecuador. En su mayoría, las personas migrantes y refugiadas viajan sin ningún tipo de documentación, lo que supone un gran riesgo de detención temporal por las autoridades fronterizas y custodia temporal sin acceso a los servicios de asistencia jurídica. Conscientes de la naturaleza del lugar aunado a la falta de control, se reportó ampliamente el riesgo de trata de personas que afecta principalmente a las mujeres migrantes y refugiadas que cruzan las fronteras. Otros riesgos de protección relatados fueron la discriminación y exclusión por parte de las comunidades locales particularmente en Desaguadero, la violencia intrafamiliar que se desencadena por la extrema precariedad económica, la inclusión de niños en prácticas de mendicidad, explotación laboral y desnutrición.

La ausencia de actores y servicios esenciales también se observó en la ciudad de Desaguadero. Un puñado de actores realiza visitas en esta zona mensualmente, principalmente con el propósito de identificar a las personas en tránsito y distribuir ropa y materiales de invierno que se necesitan para el resto de su viaje. Las principales intervenciones están organizadas por asociaciones religiosas ubicadas en el área y se refieren a la distribución de alimentos y kits de hibernación y la cobertura financiera del transporte.

Executive Summary

Between June 21 and 25 2022, DRC, in collaboration with Encuentros Servicio Jesuita Migrantes Peru, conducted a needs and protection assessment in the framework of disaster risk reduction preparedness with Venezuelan migrants and refugees in transit in Desaguadero, located on the border between Bolivia and Peru.

During the field visit to Desaguadero, the small city between Bolivia and Peru, the extensive lack of physical control by law enforcement at border crossings during day and night hours was noted. The two countries also share a natural border in the form of the breaches of the great Lake Titicaca, which is also used for informal crossings between Peru and Bolivia. Desaguadero and Puno – the department capital - are considered transit cities where migrants and refugees spend an average of 48 hours before continuing their journey towards other Peruvian cities such as Tacna, Lima, or Tumbes, at the border with Ecuador.

The profile of people in transit at the border are mainly families and single men and children between 16 and 30 years of age traveling in groups from their place of origin. A small number of Venezuelan migrants and refugees with disabilities or of legal age traveling alone were observed.

The Venezuelan population seeking to leave or enter Peru through Bolivia lacks proper documentation, so they choose irregular routes to evade immigration controls in both countries. This is due to increased restrictions on the Venezuelan population, who are currently required to have a passport and visa. The absence of legal documentation poses a significant risk of detention and temporary custody by border authorities without access to legal assistance services.

The population in transit has expressed fatigue, stress, and anxiety due to their displacement and the difficulties throughout their journey. From their departure due to the socio-political situation in their place of origin to the barriers at the borders and the uncertainty in the host communities. This has accentuated the psychological distress of this population. Aware of the nature of the location coupled with the lack of control, the risk of human trafficking was also widely reported as affecting mainly the female migrants and refugees crossing the borders and who resort to the solution of sleeping in the streets, given their inability to afford safe accommodation while in transit. The absence of actors specialized in Gender Based Violence deteriorates even further the situation of women and girls, reported as most vulnerable groups. Other protection risks reported by interviewees were discrimination and exclusion by local communities, particularly in Desaguadero, domestic violence triggered by the extreme scarcity of economic resources, the inclusion of children in begging, labor exploitation and malnutrition.

Discrimination, xenophobia, and labor exploitation in the host community make it difficult for the population in transit to access stable livelihoods that allow them access to housing and basic services.

The absence of essential actors and services was also observed in the town of Desaguadero. A handful of actors visit the area monthly, to identify people in transit and distribute winter clothing needed for the remainder of their journey. The main interventions are organized by religious associations and concern the distribution of food and overwintering kits and financial coverage of transportation.