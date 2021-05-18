Erenler Sofrası is in Peru

As part of the “Erenler Sofrası” Ramadan Program, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) delivered Ramadan packages to 600 families in Peru.

TİKA continues reaching out a helping hand to the needy people around the world without discrimination of any kind based on language, religion or race. 600 Ramadan packages were distributed in the cities of Lima and Piura in Peru.

As part of the project, which was carried out in cooperation with the Peru Islamic Association, TİKA reached out to 300 families living in Lima, Callao, Barranco, San Miguel, Surco, San Borja, Ate, Salamanca, San Juan de Lurigancho, Rímac, Jesús María, Santa Anita.

In his speech, Luis Tezén Estrada, President of the Peru Islamic Association expressed his gratitude towards TİKA for the food and hygiene packages that were distributed to the Peruvian Muslim families as well as the Venezuelan refugees from the Baptist and the Methodist Church. Estrada said: “We see this support for our community as a generous contribution made by the people of Turkey”.

At another distribution program, 300 packages consisting of food and some personal protective equipment were distributed to needy people in cooperation with the Piura Islamic Association. Poor families and Venezuelan refugees who do not have a job or social security were delivered around 200 packages in the settlements of Belén, Madre Teresa de Cálcuta, Nueva Esperanza and Punta Hermosa Sol de Piura.

A Venezuelan refugee, who was one of the beneficiaries, said: “I'm Venezuelan and I'd like to thank TİKA and Turkey for this noble aid. God bless you”. Furthermore, 100 Ramadan packages were distributed to the needy Muslim and non-muslim families at the Islamic center.