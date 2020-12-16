The Effect of COVID-19 on the Economic Inclusion of Venezuelans in Peru

Abstract

Peru is hosting over one million displaced Venezuelans. Originally, the Peruvian government was welcoming, extending the legal right to work and access basic services. Yet this response has shifted in recent years, with the government imposing increasing requirements. As a result, Venezuelans in Peru face tremendous practical and legal obstacles to economic inclusion which have pushed them into informal, low-paying jobs that do not match their qualifications. This situation has been exacerbated by COVID-19, leading to economic precarity, food insecurity, eviction, and homelessness. Expanding economic inclusion to Venezuelans can help improve livelihoods and help Peru recover from the pandemic. This policy paper, part of the “Let Them Work” initiative, outlines how the Government of Peru, donors, international organizations, and NGOs can address and overcome these barriers and promote economic inclusion.