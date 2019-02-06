Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) – IOM Peru Round 4 : Flow monitoring of Venezuelan population in Peru, November 2018

INTRODUCTION

In September 2018, it was calculated, according to official and available records compiled by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), that around 2.6 million Venezuelans were residing abroad.

The figures show that we are facing the most important displacement phenomenon in the history of Venezuela, and a new migration configuration in the region. Additionally, this situation poses a series of challenges for the States, international organizations and civil society involved in the issue of migration.

By 2018, the IOM, in its objective to promote a safe, orderly, regular migration based on respect for fundamental rights of migrants; has developed its Regional Action Plan, aiming to strengthen the response in the region through four strategic components:

1) Production and dissemination of data,

2) Capacity and coordination,

3) Direct assistance and vulnerability,

4) Socioeconomic integration.

The first strategic component responds to the need to generate accurate and reliable data that supports the government institutions at a central, regional and local levels; to United Nations agencies and humanitarian partners, for planning the response and attention to this population, especially to people that are in a situation of vulnerability.

Thus, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) monitors these migratory flows of Venezuela in Peru, fulfilling the first strategic component. This is an important input for developing actions based on reliable information, in order to overcome the challenges that arise in relation to this problematic The fourth round of the DTM in Peru has information about the profile of the Venezuelan population, level of education and work experience, migratory route and documentation, and an analysis based on safety. Also, within this report, a section was added that seeks to know the profile of children and adolescents under 18 years old that remain in Venezuela or are in transit, with the technical and financial support of the United Nations Internationals Children´s Emergency Fund (UNICEF).

As an important data of general interest, from the beginning of 2017 to October 2018, according to the National Superintendence of Migration (SNM as its acronym in Spanish) of Peru, there is a migratory balance of 530,731 people from Venezuela. In the same line, as of November 12, 2018, a total of 128,642 Venezuelans have issued the Temporary Permit of Permanence (PTP as its acronym in Spanish) and there are 221,237 people with the PTP in the application process.