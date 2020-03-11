ACT Alliance Alert: Peru: Floods, hailstorms and heavy rains in Cusco and Puno

During the night of Tuesday the 18 February 2020, the province of Quispicanchis, Cusco and Huancané, Puno in Peru, was affected by hailstorm and heavy rains resulting in damage and loss of crops such as potatoes, corn, wheat, quinoa, fava beans, barley, edible plants that are the main sources of food and income. Additionally, houses and animal sheds have been affected in their roofs and walls, putting in danger the life and health of approximately 1,500 peasant families of Sonccomarca and Catamarca in the district of Urcos, and Kcauri, Umuto, Yuraqmayo and Sacsayhuamán in the district of Ccatca, all located in the province of Quispicanchis, Cusco región, as well as the peasant communities of Titihue in the province of Huancané, Puno region, especially the ones with children under five years-old and the elderly . The hailstorm and crops flooding have put the districts in a state of crisis as declared by the local government. The municipality of Ccatca district has already filled a Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis form and is completing the paperwork needed to call the Agricultural Department of the Regional Government of Cusco for the support with foliar fertilizers for the recovery of the crops. This situation is continuing and has caused the collapse of some house walls and animal sheds, calamines of the rooftop are broken allowing the downpour get into the houses and damaging mattresses and house stuff, and causing respiratory diseases in children and elderly people.