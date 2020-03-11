ACT Alliance Alert: Peru: Dengue outbreak

In the morning of Monday 2 March 2020, the region of of Tumbes, Northern Lima, Ica, Junin, and San Martin in Peru, was notified with an increased endemic level of the Aedes aegypti, the main vector of the viruses Dengue, Zika and Chikungunya. Out of them, dengue is the most important arbovirus in public health; it re-entered Peru in 1990 and is present in the Amazon and North Coast, recently including Lima. The Epidemiology Offices of the Regional Health Directorates have reported the following number of confirmed cases per region: Ica, 27 cases; Northern Lima, 6 cases; Junín, 414 cases; Tumbes, 40 cases; San Martin, 664, cases. It should be noted that, in the first five weeks of 2020, there have been 12 deaths from dengue in and a total of 5,480 cases, according to the head of the Directorate of Prevention of Metaxenic and Zoonotic Diseases of the Ministry of Health (MINSA).

This figure is higher than the same period of 2019, in which there were 1,001 affected nationwide. In all that year, meanwhile, the cases reached 16,089; and very similar to the same period in 2017, where a state of emergency due to dengue fever was declared and caused many deaths, especially in the Northern coast of Peru.