25 Jun 2019

ACAPS Briefing Note: Peru - Influx of Venezuelas in Tumbes (25 June 2019)

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
Arrivals of Venezuelan refugees and migrants via Ecuador at Peru’s northern border at Tumbes saw a significant increase at the beginning of June in the lead up to new and stricter entry requirements. Under the new rules effective 15 June, Venezuelans are required to present a passport, irrespective of whether it is expired, and a “humanitarian visa” obtained in Peruvian consulates before arrival in the country. Between 8 and 15 June, some 34,000 people arrived at the border, causing long backlogs in processing and adding pressure on humanitarian assistance. Reported priority needs of new arrivals at Tumbes include food and nutrition, water, medicines, protection, and shelter

Anticipated scope and scale

Fear of additional restrictions could potentially lead to a new surge in arrivals should people attempt to cross the border before further rules are put in place. An increase in arrivals may leave humanitarian organisations with limited capacity to respond. Legislative changes in neighbouring countries are likely to also impact the situation in Peru. As Peru is both a transit and destination country there might be additional increases in needs in other regions of the country

